Johor govt to focus on developing northern region, says Dr Ramakrishnan

Johor Consumerism, Human Resource and State Unity Committee chairman Dr S. Ramakrishnan speaks to reporters after opening the Iskandar Malaysia Employment Fair (IMEF) in Johor Baru September 8, 2018. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 8 — The state government will focus on the development of the Johor northern region, which has the potential to be an agro-tourism, farming and stock breeding area and generating jobs for the residents.

Johor Consumerism, Human Resource and State Unity Committee chairman Dr S. Ramakrishnan said these focuses included training youth to become entrepreneurs so that development efforts could be realised.

“We will train the youth to become entrepreneurs through our (government) land leasing, for example two acres for them to work on rather than training them for work” he told reporters after opening the Iskandar Malaysia Employment Fair (IMEF) at the Persada International Convention centre here today.

He said the state government would also apply the latest modern technology to attract the interest of more youths to venture in these three fields.

If this approach was not being taken, he said the northern region would continue to lag behind and more youths would migrate to Johor’s east coast and southern region, an unhealthy and unfavourable trend.

“In line with the Pakatan Harapan manifesto, we want the northern region to be developed and become an agricultural, stock breeding and agro tourism destinations,” he said.

He said currently Johor was the second preferred choice after the Klang Valley for the people to seek jobs due to the favourable salary offer.

Meanwhile, Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) chief executive Datuk Ismail Ibrahim who also attended the programme, said more than 5,000 visitors were expected at the event in which 1,000 job offers from 60 employers in various sectors were available. — Bernama