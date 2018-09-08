Seven seriously injured after car plows into bus queue in Kota Damansara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Seven Bangladeshis were seriously injured after being hit by a speeding car while queueing to board a bus at Jalan 5/1 Sepah Puteri, Section 5, Kota Damansara, near here earlier today.

In the 8.45am incident, the victims who were highway construction workers, aged 20s to 40s, were queueing to board the bus when suddenly a car, driven by a local resident, ploughed into them.

According to a witness, Bahari Sitam, 58, who is also a food stall owner at nearby area, he was aware of the incident after hearing a loud bang.

“A Rapid KL bus stopped at the bus stop to pick up passengers before the car was seen crashing into the bus and several Bangladeshis at the scene.

“What I heard was the driver of the car was speeding and believed to be playing with his phone before he tried to avoid the bus but failed to do so and crashed into the victims and the bus instead,” he told reporters here today.

He added that he was informed by a friend of the victims, who was also a Bangladeshi, that they were planning to go to the capital this morning to buy things as they were scheduled to fly home to Bangladesh tomorrow night.

Meanwhile, Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said the accident occurred when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle after swerving to avoid the stationary bus.

“All victims including the car driver who suffered minor injuries were sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement, here today. — Bernama