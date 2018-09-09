The Scream and the secret side of Oslo

Even in Oslo, it’s possible to stroll through pockets of urban greenery. — Pictures by CK Lim

OSLO, Sept 9 — Sometimes you just feel like screaming.

It’s easy to feel this way. Read the news and most would draw the conclusion that our world is indeed in shambles. And even when everything is swell with the planet, everyone is a universe within themselves. We contain multitudes, and some days these multitudes simply want to holler.

We, and dozens of other gallery visitors, ponder the painting before us. The subject is captured in the midst of its agony; the orange sky, the blue waters, the very bridge, seem to twist and turn in terror and tumult. We look upon Edvard Munch’s infamous painting, The Scream, and we see a little bit of our souls reflected back, even on good days.

Edvard Munch’s infamous painting, The Scream (left). The oak-covered interior of the Oslo Opera House (right).

And this is a good day, maudlin thoughts aside. It’s our last day in Oslo. We’ve checked all the touristy activities on our list: walking on the roof of the Operahuset, getting lost in the labyrinth of grotesque statues at the Vigeland Sculpture Park, wept over the dent we’ve made in our bank accounts after sampling some of the very best nye norske kjøkkenet (New Norwegian Cuisine).

What’s there left to do, right? But as fans of Norwegian crime fiction (Jo Nesbo’s series featuring Oslo detective Harry Hole, in particular, comes to mind) know, there is a secret side to the capital. We just have to look closer.

So we return to the scene of the crime, or rather, our very first stop (and the very first one for many others too, judging by the number of tourists hauling their oversized luggage behind them): the Operahuset. There are still plenty of visitors trekking back and forth on the roof of the Oslo Opera House but there is much else to see too.

Fancy taking a dip inside a floating sauna?

Walking towards that imposing structure, a sharp eye may notice another structure that may not have won architectural awards but is no less iconic: a floating sauna! Run by the Sørengas Badstue- og Helårsbadeanstalt (Sørenga Sauna and Swimming Club), the sauna is built using driftwood found in the Oslo Fjord. There’s a nice symmetry to this as users alternate between dipping into the cold fjord and enjoying the heat of the sauna.

There might be screams, but one of a very Scandinavian health-loving nature, as the freezing waters will make even the most weary of souls come alive. Flocks of seagulls squawk in approval.

Teenagers discussing their dance routine.

Around the corner we spot a group of teenagers practising their dance routine. You might have this image of Norwegians as all fair-skinned blondes but this boisterous pack puts that myth to rest. Looking more like an ad for the United Colours of Benetton, with different ethnicities and hair colour (one dyed a striking hue of red, à la Franka Potente in Lola rennt), they all speak the same language.

That language is Norwegian, of course, but they also speak the universal tongue of youth in all its carefree fire and who can’t help but envy that? We’ve all been young once and the luckiest among us still feel that way, whatever age we are.

Inside the Opera House, home to Den Norske Opera & Ballett (The Norwegian National Opera and Ballet), we leave the noise of the harbour behind us. There is a golden silence here, as golden as the warm oak-covered interior. The auditorium is shaped like a horseshoe and, together with all the wood, a nod to the debt Norway owes to Mother Nature.

A seagull scratching itself.

The River Akerselva runs through the city (left). Ducks enjoying a swim (right).

We walk on, finding paths through pockets of urban greenery, from the Akershus Fortress all the way to the parks of suburban Grünerløkka. The River Akerselva which runs through the city is our guide. The wails of the seagulls give way to the friendlier quacks of ducks.

Perfect time for an ice cream, which Norwegians love anytime regardless of the weather. Norway is famous for its dairy produce and this high quality culminates in its softis, the local version of soft serve ice cream. Every cone threatens to topple over on account of the humongous scoops, sprinkled with malted chocolate powder, unnaturally pink strawberry dust or chopped nuts.

Enjoy softis, Norwegian soft serve ice cream with colourful toppings (left). The twin towers of the University of Oslo (right).

Undergraduates park their bicycles wherever there is available space (left). A coffee break to caffeinate before a late night cram session (right).

Soon we find ourselves in the university district, where the twin towers of the University of Oslo presides over everything. Fresh-faced undergraduates speed by on bicycles or linger over an espresso or two. There are plenty of coffee shops around.

Popular cafés include Fuglen, Stockfleths and Tim Wendelboe; testament to a strongly caffeinated culture... or late night cram sessions for exams.

Tårnpeter (1927) by Norwegian artist Rolf Lunde (left). Gustav Vigeland, who populated the Vigeland Sculpture Park with his works, also crafted this statue, Mann med kvinne i fanget (1905–07) (right).

Not far way from the university, we arrive finally at the National Gallery, which is a trove of paintings, drawings and sculptures; the largest in Norway. As we approach the entrance, we are greeted by a quartet of statues by Norwegian artists — Rolf Lunde, Georg Kolbe: Pietá, Stephan Sinding and Gustav Vigeland, who populated the aforementioned Vigeland Sculpture Park with his works.

Inside there are many great works but perhaps the one painting every visitor makes a beeline for is Munch’s The Scream. It’s hard to tear our eyes away from it. Munch was an Expressionist and with this work, he seems to have tapped into the very fury of nature, both external and internal. (Perhaps it’s apt then, that the title he gave this painting in German was Der Schrei der Natur or “The Scream of Nature.”)

Yet The Scream has the opposite effect on its viewers, on us and the others gathered with us, in a sort of unplanned pilgrimage. We are calmed and we feel at peace. The very act of capturing this scream, this most universal of screams, allows us to relinquish any need to keep yelling in silence.

Visitors make a beeline for Munch’s The Scream (left). Street art in Oslo (right).

Perhaps this is the secret side of Oslo: that we can come here to contemplate the unreal and leave feeling very real, very human, afterwards. It’s a benediction.

All this contemplation can work up an appetite. While Oslo is a haven for New Nordic Cuisine, it doesn’t come cheap. Which isn’t to say you can’t dine on a dime here. Possibly the cheapest fast food you can find in Oslo are pølse (hot dogs) at convenience stores and supermarkets. But there’s a certain pleasure in hunting down the last remaining pølse kiosk in town.

Behind some wacky murals of a pair of ne’er-do-wells in prison striped pyjamas (street art should do more than make a statement; the very best can bring a smile to our faces too), we discover Syverkiosken, a fire-engine red stall where Oslovians pay homage to the comforts of processed meat.

The classic Norwegian hot dog or pølse (left). Opened in 1979, Syverkiosken is the last remaining pølse kiosk in Oslo (right).

Syverkiosken used to be one of dozens such pølse kiosks but those are gone now. These boiled wieners (Viennese sausages) in soft, fluffy buns have been pretty much the same family recipe since the kiosk, currently owned by by Erlend Dahlbo, began serving them in 1979.

The sausage meat is lightly spiced and doused with twin strands of tangy ketchup and fiery mustard. Downed with a can of Tøyen-Cola (the Norwegian cola), it’s the taste of the secret Oslo most tourists never see, but that locals adore and know best. It tastes real. Not perfect, but real.

Oslo Opera House

Kirsten Flagstads Plass 1, 0150 Oslo, Norway

Exterior open 24 hours; for seasonal opening hours of the performances, visit www.operaen.no

Sørengas Badstue- og Helårsbadeanstalt

Located near the Oslo Opera House

www.sbha.no

University of Oslo

Problemveien 7, 0315 Oslo, Norway

www.uio.no

The National Gallery

Universitetsgata 13, Oslo, Norway

Open Tue, Wed & Fri 10am-6pm; Thu 10am-7pm; Sat & Sun 11am-5pm; Mon closed

www.nasjonalmuseet.no

Syverkiosken

Maridalsveien 45, 0175 Oslo, Norway

Open Mon-Fri 10am-11:30pm; Sat & Sun 12pm-11:30pm