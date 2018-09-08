‘Munafik 2’ dominates box office as it serves up scares... and record collections

Maya stars as lead character Sakinah in horror film 'Munafik 2.' — Screengrab from Maya Karin's Facebook

PETALING JAYA, Sept 8 — Horror sequel Munafik 2 has become the fastest Malay film to hit RM30 million at the box office — a feat achieved in just 10 days.

The news was shared by director Syamsul Yusof via his Twitter account earlier today.

Aku hilang kata..moga Dia redha.

Hot on the heels of Mamat Khalid’s horror-comedy, Hantu Kak Limah, which secured its place as the highest-grossing film at the box office passing RM32.5 million just less than two weeks ago, Munafik 2 is well on its way to breaking a few more records.

It raked in a whopping RM2.05 million from preview screenings — a record on its own, even before it officially started screening, and also shattered the record for the highest opening weekend in Malaysian film history, with a collection of RM21.6 million.

The first Munafik movie released in 2016, currently sits at number five of the highest grossing Malaysian movies, after earning RM17.04 million nationwide.

The movie which stars Maya Karin, Nasir Bilal Khan, Datuk Rahim Razali and Mawi is the tenth film directed by Syamsul and his third attempt at a horror film after Khurafat (2011) and Munafik.

Munafik 2 will be shown in two other countries in the region, Singapore and Brunei, and is also seeking release dates in Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Syamsul has already announced that Munafik 3, will begin shooting next year.