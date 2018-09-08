Dr Wan Azizah confirms parliamentary seat being vacated for Anwar

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail delivers her speech during a Yayasan Kebajikan Negara fundraising event for Palestinians at the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry in Putrajaya September 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 8 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has confirmed a seat is being selected for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest in a by-election.

She said the seat selection is still under discussion, with some MPs readily offering their seat up for Anwar.

“We are not yet ready to announce it but for now, we have identified (prospective) seats,” Dr Wan Azizah said during a Yayasan Kebajikan Negara fundraising event for Palestinians at the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry complex.

However, Dr Wan Azizah declined to speak further when asked which seats and states have been identified.

Yesterday, at PKR’s Reformasi 20 Tahun event at Kota Baru, vice-president Rafizi Ramli said a PKR MP will vacate his or her seat next week for Anwar.