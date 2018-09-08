Voter turnout for Balakong poll at just 25pc as of noon

People show their ink-stained fingers after casting their ballots during the Balakong by-election at SJK(C) Batu 11 Cheras in Kuala Lumpur September 8, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BALAKONG, Sept 8 — As the Balakong by-election hits the midway point, the voter turnout stands at a low 25 per cent as of noon, said Election Commission (EC) Secretary Datuk Mohamed Elias Abu Bakar.

Elias said the turnout so far has been low and urged constituents to come out and vote.

“We find that the turnout is quite low. But there is still time. We urge voters to come out and exercise their duties,” he told a press conference at SMK Cheras Perdana here.

“Thus far, the EC has visited four polling centres in Balakong and found everything to be in order,” he added.

On Thursday, the EC said it expected to see a 70 per cent turnout for the Seri Setia and Balakong by-elections.

When asked about an incident where media personnel were not allowed to enter the SMK Cheras Perdana polling centre earlier this morning, Elias apologised and clarified that the EC does not stop any news coverage of the elections.

“I apologise for the incident. The EC has always allowed the media into polling centres to do their duties; however, they are not allowed to be in the voting channels,” he said.