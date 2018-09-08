Dr M urges Muslims to remain united, avoid hostility

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad shakes hands with Perkim vice-president Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim at Perkim’s general annual meeting in Kuala Lumpur September 8, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Muslims in the country are reminded to be united in reaching a consensus to avoid disputes and hostility.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said merely because of slight differences, Muslims practising the same religion and Islamic belief should not go to the extent of hating each other.

“A consensus happens when something gets 100 per cent agreement from all parties, but that is something impossible.

“Hence, the other way is to take a majority decision and what is decided by the majority must be accepted with an open heart by the minority without any hue and cry,” he said in his speech at the 57th National Malaysian Islamic Welfare Association (Perkim) general annual meeting at Jalan Pahang here.

In that way, the Muslim community could move simultaneously as one with mutual respect and love such as enshrined in the Quran, he said.

He said it could enable organisations and countries led by Muslims to run smoothly and the government would bring good and prosperity to the people.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir, who is also Perkim president, also hoped the organisation would continue to carry out its responsibility to explain the true teachings of Islam to the people, including non-Muslims.

He said the noble effort, if maintained, was likely to restore the excellence of the Islamic civilisation as before.

The Perkim annual general meeting was attended by 250 people, including Perkim National Council members, delegates and observers nationwide.

Also present were Perkim secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Yusof Noor, Perkim honorary treasurer Tan Sri Muhammad Rais Abdul Karim and Perkim vice-president Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim. — Bernama