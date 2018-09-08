Muhyiddin cautious of ex-Umno members joining PPBM

Muhyiddin said some of the former Umno members who became PPBM have been sincere, but said PPBM will continue to monitor them. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has expressed the need to be cautious of Umno members who want to join the ruling Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia party (PPBM) that he leads.

Muhyiddin noted that many from the former ruling party Umno were keen to join PPBM, but shared his concern that they could cause internal problems.

“Umno members have realised that their party has failed them and betrayed the Malays and Islam. That’s why senior leaders and members left and joined Bersatu instead.

“However, we have to be careful because we do not want to be misconstrued (by others) when we accept those from the party we all fought against.

“Bersatu is well aware of that sentiment,” the PPBM president was quoted as saying in an interview with news portal Malaysiakini and local daily Sinar Harian that was published today.

Muhyiddin said he believes that Umno members who are interested in joining PPBM are disappointed with their party leadership and no longer want to accept their own party.

“When they see a new leadership in Bersatu, they believe the party can lead the way and achieve what Umno has failed to,” he said.

“Most importantly, we do not want to have such prejudice against them.

“If they are truly sincere about joining Bersatu and they do not bring such culture with them, which we know is rejected by the people, then we are ready to consider their application to join us,” he added.

Muhyiddin reportedly said some of the former Umno members who became PPBM have been sincere, but said PPBM will continue to monitor them.

The interview was published on the second anniversary of the formation of PPBM, which had its roots as an Umno splinter party that was established following the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal linked to Umno’s then president Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was in the past president of Umno, while Muhyiddin was also at one time, Umno deputy president.

In a shock defeat, the Umno-dominated Barisan Nasional lost federal power for the first time in the 14th general election, while the Pakatan Harapan coalition that includes PPBM swept to power and took over Putrajaya.