Dr M hopeful in search of successor to lead PPBM, says many show 'great capabilities'

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he is hopeful to find a successor to lead the two-year-old party in the future.

"We hope talented people will emerge. They may emerge soon and we do encourage those with talent to become leaders.

"In Bersatu there are many young people who show great capabilities," Dr Mahathir told Malaysiakini and Sinar Harian during a joint interview .

The prime minister was asked on whether there was a succession plan for him within the party.

Dr Mahathir said that young leaders such as PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and supreme council member Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen showed great promise and possessed leadership potential.

The Pakatan Harapan leadership council collectively agreed that PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be succeeding Dr Mahathir as the prime minister. But the latter has yet to state when the succession will take place, or whether he will stay on as PPBM chairman after that.

Dr Mahathir also told Malaysiakini and Sinar Harian that he is not the same leader he was back during his previous time as PM, and that he no longer makes "unilateral decisions."

"But now I realise that our party is not the dominant party — I have to take into account the views of five parties.

"So support for me depends on how good my suggestions are, I can't act on my own opinion," he said.