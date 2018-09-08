Don't be greedy and corrupt like Umno, Dr M tells PPBM

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the 9th International Rubber Glove Conference and Exhibition in Kuala Lumpur September 4, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) members cannot follow Umno's corrupt and greedy ways as it would suffer the latter's fate and be rejected by Malaysians, its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said.

Dr Mahathir said PPBM could even cease to be part of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition when he is no longer around, if the fledgling party is tainted by such practices.

“What ruined Umno was corruption and other practices. If we become a party that is consumed by greed, we know we will be rejected by the people.

“So our lifespan will be determined by how sincere we are in fighting against corruption. If they do good things (when I'm no longer around), I think they will last (in Harapan).

“If they are influenced by the Umno culture of fighting for themselves, 'what do I get,' they won't last; Bersatu will go the way of Umno,” the 93-year-old was quoted saying today in a Thursday interview with news portal Malaysiakini and local daily Sinar Harian.

Dr Mahathir's remarks were published today on the second anniversary of Umno splinter party PPBM's formation, and he was also reported saying that the political party will make fighting corruption a priority by changing its members' mindset.

Dr Mahathir, who was once Umno president for 22 years, indicated that his soul is still of the party but said he could no longer associate himself with the party.

“Umno is a good and noble party... My soul is still that of Umno's, but when they got involved in corruption, deviated from its struggles I can't tie myself to the party after it became a party led by someone accused of being a thief.

“It would be wrong for me to remain and continue supporting Umno after it has deviated so far from its original struggle,” he was quoted saying.