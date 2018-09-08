EC says will re-evaluate suitable campaign period

People watch as a woman casts her ballot during the Balakong by-election at SJK(C) Batu 11 Cheras in Kuala Lumpur September 8, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BALAKONG, Sept 8 — The Election Commission (EC) will re-evaluate whether the practice of having a campaign period of up to 21 days for an election is appropriate, said its secretary Datuk Mohamed Elias Abu Bakar.

He said the EC received various reactions on the Balakong and Seri Setia state by-elections after the two by-elections were held simultaneously today, the first time such by-elections through the longest campaign period in history of 21 days.

“During the Sungai Kandis by-election that day, we gave 14 days, for these two by-elections we gave 21 days and we will re-assess to find a more suitable time frame.

“We also have to get feedback from the contesting candidates and parties, we will review,” he told reporters after visiting the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Balakong, one of the polling centres for the Balakong by-election this morning.

The by-election being held following the death of its incumbent Eddie Ng Tien Chie in a road accident on July 20, is witnessing a straight fight between PH candidate Wong Siew Ki and MCA candidate Tan Chee Teong.

On the course of the campaign for the two by-elections, Mohamed Elias said the EC had yet to receive any reports of election offences or violations directly by any quarters. — Bernama