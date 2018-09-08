In Seri Setia, over 6,000 have voted, including Pakatan’s Halimey

Pakatan Harapan’s Seri Setia by-election candidate Halimey Abu Bakar shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Lindungan, Petaling Jaya September 8, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, Sept 8 — Over 6,000 Seri Setia folks have gone out to vote for their new assemblyman, as of 9.45am today.

According to data from the Election Commission, this constitutes 12 per cent out of the total 53,492 registered voters in the constituency.

The morning started early for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Halimey Abu Bakar, after capping off the 21-day campaign with a grand finale ceramah featuring top leadership last night.

The former Petaling Jaya city councillor was all smiles as he arrived at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Lindungan, together with his wife, l Suhati Bakri, mother Khalijah Md Yusuf and brother Salimey, at 8.40am.

Khadijah, who was clad in a red baju kurung, told reporters that she did not get any shut-eye last night out of nervousness and excitement.

“Thank god everything went well after we cast our votes. I could barely sleep at all last night waiting for today,” she said when met here.

Halimey and his family, except wife who will be voting at Dewan Taman Datuk Hormat here, successfully cast their votes some 20 minutes later.

Although PAS candidate Dr Halimah Ali is not casting her vote today, the Islamist party’s presence is still felt at the voting centre with supporters waving their flags at the main junction of PJS10/11A.

Halimey and Halimah are up against each other for the state seat which fell vacant after Shaharuddin Badaruddin’s death on August 2 from colon cancer.