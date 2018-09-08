Honour promise not to interfere in peaceful assembly — Hakam

SEPTEMBER 8 — Hakam or National Rights Society notes with great concern that Minister of Education Maszlee Malik has recently been appointed president of the International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM).

Universities are pivotal institutions in producing mature & critical-thinking leaders of tomorrow. But for far too long, public universities in Malaysia have suppressed political views which oppose the Government of the day, punished students for exercising their freedom of speech and stifled their own lecturers from criticising government policies.

This is a direct result of the government having too much power over the appointment of university administrators, who then — consciously or sub-consciously — are too eager to pander to the powers-that-be.

The appointment of the minister of education as president of IIUM is a manifestation of the exact rot in academic freedom which happened in the past. It is also a breach of Promise No. 50 of Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto which seeks to restore the authority and independence of public universities.

On a broader level, the minister of education should be a minister for all public universities in Malaysia. Having the minister of education as a president of one particular public university inevitably signals a perception of tge Government’s bias towards IIUM, which would affect higher education policy in general.

Hakam is therefore encouraged by the prime minister’s recent statement that the minister of education’s IIUM appointment is not carved in stone and will be reviewed, after heavy public backlash.

Hakam calls for the minister of education to decline and/or step down from the office of the president of IIUM. Hakam also urges the minister of education to step up on the necessary reforms to grant autonomy to our public universities.

It has also been reported that several student activists who were protesting on such appointment in the ministry of education were arrested by police early this morning (and have been released on bail subsequently.

Hakam condemns the arrest of these student activists, which is a violation of their constitutional right to assemble peacefully. Hakam urges the authorities to respect & to facilitate our citizens’ right to assemble peacefully.

* Statement released by Hakam secretary-general Lim Wei Jiet on September 8, 2018.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.