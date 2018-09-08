Maszlee: Student protestors arrested outside Education Ministry released

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 8 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik has said the students protesting outside his ministry, who were arrested yesterday, have since been released.
On his Instagram page, he said he is now on his way back to Kuala Lumpur from Kuching and was informed of the demonstration by the students against his appointment as International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) president.
“I have also been informed that they have been released from custody, and am finding out why they were arrested, as I specifically informed the authorities to not detain the sit-in demonstrators,” Maszlee said.
Saya kini di lapangan terbang dan akan bergerak balik ke Kuala Lumpur dari Kuching.Saya ambil maklum ada demonstrasi oleh mahasiswa di pejabat Kementerian Pendidikan Malaysia di Putrajaya semalam. Saya juga dimaklumkan bahawa mereka telah ditangkap malam tadi dan percaya kini mereka juga telah dibebaskan. Saya sedang meneliti mengapa mereka ditangkap malam tadi kerana saya telah memaklumkan agar pihak berkuasa tidak menangkap demonstran duduk bantah ini. Ini kerana saya percaya dengan membenarkan mahasiswa ini berkumpul dan membuat demonstrasi aman adalah bukti pertama kita merai kebebasan dan komitmen kerajaan Pakatan Harapan untuk menjunjung demokrasi. Tetapi saya juga pohon agar duduk bantah ini jangan dibuat di dalam bangunan kerana ianya melibatkan isu keselamatan. Saya akan menyiasat lanjut kes ini dan berharap semua mahasiswa yang terlibat berada dalam keadaan baik dan mendapat hak yang sewajarnya.
He said he believes in permitting the students to gather and demonstrate peacefully, as it is the main indicator of the Pakatan Harapan government’s commitment to upholding democracy.
“I had also requested the students not sit-in within the ministry building’s compounds as it involves security issues.
“Nonetheless, I will investigate this case further and hope all the students involved are alright and their rights upheld,” Maszlee said.
Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman criticised the arrests shortly before the students were released, saying it should have never happened.
“It is intolerable. The police must ensure this never happens again.
“These students have the right to protest and express their dissatisfaction to this new government. We should not be shielded from criticism,” he said in a statement.
The two student activists were earlier arrested after 2am in front of the ministry’s compound in Putrajaya.