Maszlee: Student protestors arrested outside Education Ministry released

Law student Asheeq Ali participates in a sit-in at the Education Ministry yesterday. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 8 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik has said the students protesting outside his ministry, who were arrested yesterday, have since been released.

On his Instagram page, he said he is now on his way back to Kuala Lumpur from Kuching and was informed of the demonstration by the students against his appointment as International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) president.

“I have also been informed that they have been released from custody, and am finding out why they were arrested, as I specifically informed the authorities to not detain the sit-in demonstrators,” Maszlee said.

He said he believes in permitting the students to gather and demonstrate peacefully, as it is the main indicator of the Pakatan Harapan government’s commitment to upholding democracy.

“I had also requested the students not sit-in within the ministry building’s compounds as it involves security issues.

“Nonetheless, I will investigate this case further and hope all the students involved are alright and their rights upheld,” Maszlee said.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman criticised the arrests shortly before the students were released, saying it should have never happened.

“It is intolerable. The police must ensure this never happens again.

“These students have the right to protest and express their dissatisfaction to this new government. We should not be shielded from criticism,” he said in a statement.

The two student activists were earlier arrested after 2am in front of the ministry’s compound in Putrajaya.