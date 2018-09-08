Mick Jagger returns to film in ‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’

Mick Jagger will play a wealthy, reclusive art collector in ‘The Burnt Orange Heresy.’ — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 8 — Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger last appeared on the big screen in 2008, in Martin Scorsese’s documentary feature Shine a Light and through a cameo in heist movie The Bank Job.

Ten years after he last appeared on the big screen in Martin Scorsese’s Shine a Light, Mick Jagger has joined the cast of art theft thriller The Burnt Orange Heresy.

Jagger will play a British art collector in a film which has already recruited Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2), Christopher Walken (Catch Me If You Can, The Deer Hunter) and the Danish actor and Cannes festival breakout Claes Bang (The Square).

The film is based on a book of the same name by Charles Willeford, with filming to begin on location in Italy from September 24.

The casting announcement was made at the start of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. — AFP-Relaxnews