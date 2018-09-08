Cops: 749 personnel on duty during Seri Setia by-election

A voter waits to cast her ballot during the Seri Setia by-election at SK TTDI Jaya in Shah Alam September 8, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Sept 8 — A total of 749 Selangor police officers and personnel are on duty to ensure the smooth polling process of the Seri Setia state by-election today.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said those on duty were from the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters and Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters.

He said they had begun duty since 4 am today to ensure the security of the voters, traffic and polling centres until the by-election is completed.

“The police are also being assisted by other authorities, including Rela, bringing the total number of security personnel involved in the by-election to 1,000 people.

“So far the situation is under control and I urge members of the public coming out to vote to follow the instructions of the police on duty at the polling centres from time to time,” he told Bernama.

The Seri Setia by-election is witnessing a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan candidate Halimey Abu Bakar and PAS candidate Dr Halimah Ali.

The by-election is held following the death of its incumbent Shaharuddin Badaruddin on Aug 2 due to colon cancer. The Seri Setia state constituency has 52,650 voters. — Bernama