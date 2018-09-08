Muhyiddin says willing to assist inexperienced ministers

Muhyiddin also advised his colleagues to refer to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad if they wished to make any important decisions involving their respective ministries. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has offered to assist inexperienced federal ministers in carrying out their duties in administering the country.

The home minister told Sinar Harian in an interview that the current government does have its weaknesses and that all new ministers need time to understand their roles and responsibilities.

He also advised his colleagues to refer to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad if they wished to make any important decisions involving their respective ministries.

“I admit it myself and people know that there are weaknesses in the government administration. Many of them (ministers, deputy ministers) have no experience.

“They need time. I think Dr Mahathir knows and the people accept it. For me, what is important at this early stage is for fellow ministers to seek advice from those who are experienced,” Muhyiddin said.

“I am willing to help or important matters can be referred to Tun. Some issues can be negotiated with the prime minister,” he said.

Muhyiddin said that government officers also played an important role in advising ministers as they are more experienced and have worked in ministries for a longer period of time.