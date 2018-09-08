Elizabeth Moss plays self-destructive rocker in ‘Her Smell’

Elisabeth Moss was last seen as the protagonist of Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ series. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 8 — A teaser for Moss’s next film shows the Handmaid’s Tale star as a successful rock star struggling with tragic, self-destructive tendencies.

Having broken the glass ceiling in Mad Men and battled a totalitarian state in The Handmaid’s Tale, Moss’s newest role — very different from her previous ones — sees her take on some personal demons.

In Alex Ross Perry’s Her Smell, she plays Becky, a talented musician and frontwoman of a 90s band. As Becky struggles with substance abuse, motherhood, and the gradual dwindling of her fame, she tries to recapture the creative spirit that led her band to success.

The teaser shows Moss backstage at a concert with dramatic kohl and glitter on her face. As fans chant her name, she seems to be unravelling in front of her bandmates, crew and mother.

The film will premiere tomorrow, at the Toronto Film Festival. — AFP-Relaxnews

Director Alex Ross Perry has previously worked with Moss on Listen Up Philip and Queen of Earth.

Her Smell features Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne as Becky’s fellow musicians, and Dan Stevens as Becky’s ex and the father of her child. Ashley Benson, Virginia Madsen and Eric Stoltz also star. — AFP-Relaxnews