MCA’s Tan all smiles as he casts ballot for Balakong by-election

MCA candidate Tan Chee Teong poses for pictures with his family before casting his ballot at SJK (C) Batu 11 Cheras in Kuala Lumpur September 8, 2018. — Bernama pic

BALAKONG, Sept 8 — MCA candidate Tan Chee Teong was in a jubilant mood today as he cast his ballot at SJK (C) Batu 11 Cheras here today for the Balakong by-election.

Tan, who cast his ballot at 9.10am, arrived at the school along with parents Tan Kim Huat, 66, and Lee Saw Wan, 62, his wife Connie Chan, 38, and their two daughters, Tan Jin Suen, 11, and Tan Kim Huat, 4.

Also seen was former Balakong assemblymen Datuk Hoh Hee Lee.

Tan had earlier arrived at the school at 7.35am, hailing eager constituents who were waiting in line to enter the polling centre.

He was greeted with smiles and even share a few laughs with the voters.

SJKC Batu Sebelas Cheras and 15 other polling centres were opened at 8am to 5.30pm today to enabled 62,188 voters in the state seat to exercise their rights.

The Balakong by-election will see a straight fight between Tan and Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Wong Siew Ki.