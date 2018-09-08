104 victims evacuated following flash floods in Batu Pahat

JOHOR BARU, Sept 8 — Some 104 people from 41 families in Batu Pahat district were evacuated to the relief centre in SK Sungai Suloh following continuous rain since yesterday that caused flash flood.

Johor Civil Defence director Col Mat Zin Bujang said the flood victims from Kampung Sungai Suloh and Sungai Ayam were being placed at the relief centre which was opened since 7pm yesterday.

“As of 6am, the weather has not improved while the flash flood water level has not fully receded due to the high tide and rain.

“However, the relevant authorities are still continuing to monitor the situation,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama