This luxury cruise line has created offshore excursions to Unesco sites in Asia

HONG KONG, Sept 8 — Luxury cruise liner Seabourn has created an Asia itinerary featuring special offshore excursions to some of the region’s mystical Unesco World Heritage Sites.

For the 2018-2019 season, Seabourn will be sending its newest ship the Seabourn Ovation — designed after luxury yachts — to destinations like Vietnam, Thailand, Hong Kong and Singapore.

As the official cruise partner of Unesco, the cruise company has also created an optional offshore trip to Angkor Wat in Cambodia, the largest temple complex in the world.

Guests can choose between pre or post six-day overland trips that include stays at the luxury Raffles hotel in Phnom Penh, flights to Siem Reap, guided tours of the temples at sunrise and helicopter tour of the complex.

The China excursion is likewise a six-day pre or post trip that includes hotel stays at the ritzy Waldorf Astoria Beijing and Mandarin Oriental, along with guided tours of the Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor, home of the famous Terracotta Warriors.

The excursion also includes visits to the Great Wall of China, Tiananmen Square and the Forbidden City.

With its luxurious cabins and gourmet dining — onboard dining includes a restaurant from top US chef Thomas Keller — Seabourn’s target market is the affluent, discerning traveller.

CN Traveler readers named Seabourn the best small cruise line in their latest Readers’ Choice Awards 2017.