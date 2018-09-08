PKR MP to vacate seat next week to allow Anwar to contest, Rafizi reveals

Rafizi Ramli speaks at an event in Kota Baru September 7, 2018. — Benama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — A PKR MP will vacate his or her parliamentary seat next week to allow the party’s president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest in a by-election, Rafizi Ramli has revealed.

The PKR vice-president is said to have made the revelation during a ceramah in Kota Baru last night, according to a report by Malaysiakini.

“Next week, a seat will be declared vacant for Anwar... God willing, Anwar will be returning to Parliament,” he said.

The former Pandan MP said there were some PKR MPs who were not prepared to make way for Anwar, but added that there were many others who would willingly make the sacrifice.

Rafizi made references to PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and PKR Women’s chief Zuraida Kamaruddin as those who would not vacate their seats.

“Zuraida refuses. No problem. Azmin refuses. No problem. Many others are willing,” Rafizi said.

Rafizi is facing Azmin for the PKR deputy presidency.

“We have told Anwar: ‘Do not take the easy route. Don’t think that people inside and outside the party will give way (for you to be prime minister). Being the de facto leader of the party is not enough.

“So we worked towards ensuring that he becomes the party president at the party elections,” said Rafizi.

On September 1, Anwar confirmed that a few MPs had previously offered to vacate their seats for him, but are now holding back.

The Pakatan Harapan leadership council collectively agreed that Anwar will be succeeding Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister, but said he must first win an election.

Anwar has repeatedly said that he does not intend to put pressure on Dr Mahathir to name him as part of his government even if he were to become an MP.