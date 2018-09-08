‘Fortnite’ teaming up with Monopoly, Nerf

Free multiplayer action game ‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ has been a hit on computer, console and mobile. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Sept 8 — Special editions of board game Monopoly and Nerf toy guns will be themed after popular video game Fortnite.

A premature retail listing has revealed the existence of Fortnite Monopoly, which adapts breakout video game Fortnite in line with the rules of classic property-dealing board game Monopoly.

Board spaces are named after different areas of the Fortnite island, while some Monopoly rules have been altered to reflect Fortnite and its status as an action game in which players manage both movement, health and special moves.

And in keeping with the last-person-standing status of Fortnite and its fellows in the Battle Royale genre, players can eliminate each other in a bid to become the surviving winner.

The special edition pack was listed by UK retailer Zavvi before it was removed; an October launch is expected.

Sticking with the theme, Hasbro’s range of Nerf blasters is welcoming a line of official Fortnite variations, per IGN’s reporting.

Those are to arrive sometime between March and May 2019.

Nerf had previously agreed a similar deal with another video game, Overwatch, to produce toy versions of character weaponry. — AFP-Relaxnews