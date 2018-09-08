‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ reveals teaser, air dates

Bourdain committed suicide in June. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 8 — CNN has announced air dates for the 12th and final season of Parts Unknown, the series hosted by the late chef and author Anthony Bourdain.

The seven-episode season of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown will kick off on Sunday, September 23 with a 75-minute first episode focused on Kenya. The chef and writer will be seen traveling around Kenya with CNN colleague W. Kamau Bell.

This, the only episode shot before Bourdain’s death in June 2018, will be the only one to feature his narration. The remaining episodes will feature audio of Bourdain recorded while shooting on location.

Subsequent episodes will air on consecutive Sundays through November 11, except November 4.

The season will feature four location-based shows set in Indonesia, West Texas, Asturias, Spain and New York’s Lower East Side, as well as two specials highlighting Bourdain’s influence on the world of food, travel and culture, and interviews with Parts Unknown crew members.

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown premieres Sunday, September 23, at 9pm ET. — AFP-Relaxnews