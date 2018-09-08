Polling booths in Balakong, Seri Setia open at 8am

An Election Commission officer makes final preparations at a polling centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Kelana, Petaling Jaya September 7, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

BALAKONG, Sept 8 — A total of 16 polling stations with 128 channels for the Balakong state by-election and 18 polling centres with 115 channels for the Seri Setia state seat were opened from 8am today to enable voters to exercise their rights.

In Balakong, 14 schools, a community hall and a recreation centre are being used as polling centres, while in Seri Setia, 14 schools, a polytechnic and three community halls are being used for the same purpose.

All polling centres will be closed at 5.30pm today.

Balakong has 62,219 registered voters while there are 50,692 registered voters in Seri Setia.

On Tuesday, 28 out of the 31 early voters in Balakong, and 77 per cent of the 2,770 early voters in Seri Setia, cast their votes at three polling stations at the Seri Kembangan Police quarters, Ababil Multi-purpose Hall at the Royal Malaysian Air Force Base in Subang Jaya and the SMS Complex of the Royal Malaysia Police in Shah Alam.

The Election Commission (EC) has estimated a 70 per cent voter turnout at both the by-elections and the results are expected to be announced at the earliest by 10 pm tonight.

The vote counting process for the Balakong will be held at the Demense Main Hall, Hulu Langat District and Land Office in Bangi, while vote counting for Seri Setia will be at the Petaling Jaya City Council Civic Hall.

It is a straight fight in both by-elections. Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Wong Siew Ki is facing MCA candidate Tan Chee Teong in Balakong, while in Seri Setia, Halimey Abu Bakar from PH is pitted against Dr Halimah Ali from PAS.

The two Selangor state seats fell vacant following the deaths of incumbents Eddie Ng Tien Chee (Balakong) and Shaharuddin Badaruddin (Seri Setia).

Ng died in a road accident on July 20, while Shaharuddin died of colon cancer on August 2.

Ng from DAP won with a majority of 35,538 while Shaharuddin of PKR won with a majority of 19,372 votes in the 14th general elections. — Bernama