Life returns to two rivers

An aerial view of the blue pond water fountain at the confluence of Sungai Klang and Sungai Gombak near the Sultan Abdul Samad Jamek Mosque in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall launched the River of Life project in 2012 to clean up and beautify the Klang and Gombak rivers as well as six tributaries by 2020.

The Klang River flows through Kuala Lumpur and over the years, has become increasingly polluted in the wake of rapid development.

A boy takes a dip in the in Sungai Klang near Klang Gates Dam. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

The city has also experienced intensified flooding during the rainy season.

The project was implemented to improve the water quality of the two rivers as well as to develop government land around the site.

A monitoring officer uses a measuring tool to check the water quality index. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

As it nears completion, the people of the city are benefiting from the project.

This pictorial provides an insight into the work carried out and also to celebrate World Water Monitoring Day that falls on September 18 this year.

A worker cleans the fish pond alongside Sungai Gombak. The fish pond is using 100 per cent treated water collected from the drains in the city centre. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

The day is part of an international educational and outreach programme that builds public awareness on the importance of protecting water resources by engaging people to conduct basic monitoring of their local water bodies.