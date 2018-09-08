Life returns to two rivers

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall launched the River of Life project in 2012 to clean up and beautify the Klang and Gombak rivers as well as six tributaries by 2020.
The Klang River flows through Kuala Lumpur and over the years, has become increasingly polluted in the wake of rapid development.
The city has also experienced intensified flooding during the rainy season.
The project was implemented to improve the water quality of the two rivers as well as to develop government land around the site.
As it nears completion, the people of the city are benefiting from the project.
This pictorial provides an insight into the work carried out and also to celebrate World Water Monitoring Day that falls on September 18 this year.
The day is part of an international educational and outreach programme that builds public awareness on the importance of protecting water resources by engaging people to conduct basic monitoring of their local water bodies.