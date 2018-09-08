Kate Spade honours late founder at NY Fashion Week

The Kate Spade spring/summer 2019 line, presented on September 7, 2018, at New York Fashion Week, makes liberal use of the spade symbol. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 8 — Kate Spade put the sparkle into New York Fashion Week yesterday, paying tribute in a riot of colour to the handbag brand's founder, three months after her tragic death.

It was the label's first runway show at the bi-annual style fest, having previously opted for Instagram-able presentations, and was held in the lofty surrounds of the iconic New York Public Library.

New creative director, the Northern Ireland-born Nicola Glass, was already working on her debut collection when 55-year-old Spade, who founded the company with her husband, committed suicide in June.

Silver glitter ran down the centre of the pale pink-carpeted runway, a nod to the woman whose brand has been synonymous with a joyful outlook on life since its 1993 creation.

“She left a little sparkle everywhere she went,” said a pink note left on the seat of every guest. “In loving memory 1962-2018.”

“Even though she hasn't been here for over 10 years, her spirit's definitely still here at the company,” Glass, a former Gucci handbag and jewelery designer who previously worked at Michael Kors, told AFP.

The collection was rooted in the brand's DNA: Colour, fun, joyfulness for spirited women, but trying to making the look fresh and modern, sophisticated and feminine, yet wearable from day to evening.

Kate Spade's spring/summer 2019 is one of pale lilac, hot pink, dark green, chartreuse, florals and print, with block-heeled sandals and knee-high boots, and liberal use of the spade symbol.

“It's really been about taking some of the core elements that were there in the beginning but finding them in a new way,” said Glass.

'In love with life'

“It feels more modern, less retro, there's more polished ease to it and prints, they've been evolved in a way where they're a little bit more graphic with unexpected details,” she told AFP.

Pale white balloon-style lights were suspended from the ceiling and an unusually diverse stream of models, although each very slim, strode the runway before taking their places on silver diases.

Besides the silk dresses, cropped pants, checked suiting and buttoned mini-skirts, they sported Kate Spade handbags, large sunglasses and silk headscarves knotted at the nape of the neck.

“She's a woman who, I think, is in love with life and has a sense of purpose,” said Glass. “It's more of a mindset than a demographic.”

Coach (now Tapestry) bought the label in 2017 in a deal worth US$2.4 billion (RM9.94 billion). Spade ceded a majority stake in 1999 and sold her last shares in the mid-2000s for another US$59 million.

Glass never met Spade in person, but hailed her as a role model as a woman, entrepreneur and designer.

“I was just inspired by her story and how she started the brand. And also I think she really encouraged women to have fun with fashion, and that it wasn't intimidating, that they could express themselves.”

Spade committed suicide in her Park Avenue apartment on June 5, after battling with depression and anxiety for years.

Her colourful and yet not-too-expensive designs proved a hit with career women, in the US financial capital particularly.

“There was a moment when you couldn't walk a block in New York without seeing one of her bags, which were just like her; colourful and unpretentious,” Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, has said. — AFP-Relaxnews