Protest against AG turns unruly

A rally organised by Datuk Lokman Noor Adam outside Sogo turned chaotic when the group tried to march to the Dang Wangi district police station. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 ― A rally of less than 50 people demonstrating against Attorney General Tommy Thomas today turned chaotic when protesters and police officers shoved each other.

It is understood that a Light Strike Force (LSF) unit from the Dang Wangi police station came to reduce the tension.

The rally in front of a mall in the city centre, led by Pemantau Malaysia Baru president Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, was calling for the “burial” of the Attorney-General’s Chamber (AGC).

“Thomas failed to carry out his duties as an AG in upholding the rule of law by dropping two corruption charges on Lim Guan Eng involving the sale of a bungalow at 25, Jalan Pinhorn between Lim Guan Eng and Phang Li Khoon,” Lokman said at the rally after lodging a police report on behalf of several NGOs against the AG for abuse of power.

The protesters were holding "Tommy Thomas Mesti Dipecat" (Tommy Thomas must be fired) placards.

The High Court recently acquitted former Penang chief minister Lim and businesswoman Phang of corruption over a property purchase after the prosecution dropped charges.

At the rally, Lokman claimed the busking band next to the rally increased their volume and the group then tried to march to the Dang Wangi police station to protest.

The police tried to stop the group from marching, causing them to shove one another.

The chaos ended at around 10.30pm.

Dang Wangi police chief Shaharuddin Abdullah said the rally organiser had failed to abide by the rules.

"I didn't permit them to march that's all. If they want to give speech even until tomorrow, carry on. But to march (to the police station), that challenged me (the police)," he told reporters on the sidelines.

Shaharuddin also said the NGO did not give prior notice for the assembly.