Azmin: Don’t vote for those working with corrupt people

Azmin speaks during a Pakatan ceramah in Petaling Jaya. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Sept 7 ― Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali today took a jab at PAS’ Seri Setia hopeful Dr Halimah Ali for failing to see various flaws in their new ally, Umno.

“They stole not RM1 or RM10 but billions of ringgits. Halimah can’t see that.

“We must fight and destroy those who work together with people who are corrupt,” he said at Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) final ceramah before polls open in the Seri Setia by-election tomorrow.

The former Selangor mentri besar also said he had personally evaluated the quality of service of both candidates and made a few decisions that reflected his assessment.

“When I was the mentri besar in 2014, I decided to reduce the number of PAS executive councillors from four to three and the person who was removed was Dr Halimah,” said Azmin.

“On the other hand in 2013, I saw Halimey’s leadership skills, so the next year I made sure he’s re-elected as Petaling Jaya city councillor,” he added, referring to PH candidate Halimey Abu Bakar from PKR.

“Those who give good service, we promote. While those who don’t, we demote. It’s as simple as that.”

Halimey will run against Dr Halimah in a straight fight tomorrow in the Selangor state seat that PH had won in the 14th general election.