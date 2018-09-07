‘Beetlejuice’ to hit Broadway in spring 2019

‘Beetlejuice’ hits the stage this autumn. — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros Theatre Ventures and Langley Park Productions

NEW YORK, Sept 7 — A musical comedy based on the 1988 Tim Burton movie Beetlejuice is set to premiere on Broadway next spring following a world premiere next month in Washington DC.

Two-time Tony nominee Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Peter and the Starcatcher) directs the musical, which features an original score by Eddie Perfect (King Kong) and a book by Scott Brown and Emmy nominee Anthony King (Broad City).

Like the movie, the stage musical will tell the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a “degenerate demon” whom she calls on to scare away her insufferable parents. The original film iteration starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder.

The ghoulish title character’s stage manifestation is described as “ruder, raunchier and frankly, more repellent than ever.”

Beetlejuice will begin performances on October 14 at the National Theatre in DC before officially opening on November 4. It will then open on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre in April 2019, with previews to start in March. — AFP-Relaxnews