Colin Farrell joins Jessica Chastain spy thriller ‘Eve’

Irish actor Colin Farrell, pictured at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2015. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — Having secured a replacement director in Tate Taylor (The Girl on the Train), action movie Eve has signed up Colin Farrell to play its male lead.

Colin Farrell, winner of a Golden Globe in 2009 for hitman comedy In Bruges, is to play the head of a secret service organisation in Jessica Chastain project Eve.

Just as Farrell plays Chastain’s character’s boss, the musician and actor Common, recently seen in John Wick 2 and Suicide Squad, will be her ex-fiancé, per production company Freckle Features.

Freckle is owned by Chastain, who is teaming up with her director in The Help, Tate Taylor, after previous pick Matthew Newton left the project.

Filming is to begin in Boston on September 24. The casting announcements were made at the Toronto International Film Festival. — AFP-Relaxnews