Kanye West drops new song ‘I Love It’ with Spike Jonze-produced video

Kanye West is seen in his ‘I Love It’ music video. — Picture via YouTube/Lil pump

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — Kanye West has released a brand-new song and accompanying clip shortly after premiering it last night at the Pornhub Awards, for which he served as creative director.

I Love It is a collaboration with Lil Pump, who shared the video for the track via Twitter early today.

Spike Jonze served as executive producer for the zany clip, which was directed with Kanye and Amanda Adelson. In it, the rapper and Lil Pump appear as two square-shaped, bling-wearing characters who waddle, rap and dance their way down a hallway.

The track and video also feature US actress and comedian Adele Givens in a key speaking role. — AFP-Relaxnews