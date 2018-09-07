Naza joins sponsors for Malaysian contingent’s attire in Asian Para Games

SM Nasarudin (second from right) poses for a picture with national para-athletes. — Picture courtesy of Naza

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 ― Naza Corporations Holdings Sdn Bhd announced today that it was one of the national attire sponsors for the Malaysian contingent in the Asian Para Games 2018.

The conglomerate will sponsor all 226 athletes and officials of the Malaysian Para Contingent, after it was reported that the contingent could not afford to buy attire for the opening ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“As a corporate citizen of the country, this sponsorship is in line with our company’s core values to promote good health and overall wellbeing,” SM Nasarudin SM Nasimuddin, group executive chairman and CEO of Naza Corporation Holdings, who is also the president of the Paralympic Council of Malaysia, said in a statement.

“Our country has an amazing pool of talented para-athletes and, despite their physical challenges, their sheer determination, hard work and relentless passion for sports opened doors for them to achieve excellence.

“Their sterling achievements at the Rio Paralympics and World Para Athletics Championships have not gone unnoticed by Malaysians and have only spurred more public support towards para sports,” he added.

PCM also clarified that the Malaysian Para Contingent’s national attire was a “non-issue” because it had already begun negotiations and had in fact secured TuneTalk, Bata Malaysia and Naza Corporation Holdings as sponsors thus far.