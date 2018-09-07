R.E.M announce ‘At the BBC’ box set (VIDEO)

‘R.E.M. at The BBC’ is out October 19. — Picture courtesy of 2018, REM UK

NEW YORK, Sept 7 — October 19, the American rock band will release a bumper box set compiling 20 years of concerts, performances and interviews for the BBC.

Watch the R.E.M at the BBC teaser on YouTube.

The “super-deluxe” edition of the R.E.M at the BBC box set will include eight CDs and a DVD (US$80/RM331). Highlights include the band’s 1999 headline Glastonbury Festival performance, as well as the Accelerating Backwards documentary.

The box set will also land in a more streamlined two-CD (US$25) or two-LP (US$35) edition.

All three sets are out October 19 and can be pre-ordered on the band’s website. — AFP-Relaxnews