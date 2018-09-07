Hear Prince’s rendition of ‘17 Days’ for ‘Piano & a Microphone 1983’

Prince’s ‘Piano & A Microphone 1983’ deluxe CD and LP. — Picture via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — Prince delivers a rhythmic, soulful rendition of 17 Days in a new track from the upcoming archival release Piano & a Microphone 1983.

The arrangement, with jazzy piano accompanying lyrics about a painful post-breakup period, is notably sparser than the well-known version of the song, which served as the B-side for When Doves Cry.

The newly released rendition will serve as the opener for Piano & a Microphone 1983, which is to feature nine tracks in all that the artist recorded at his home studio in 1983, including this early version of 17 Days, another of Purple Rain, and a cover of Joni Mitchell’s A Case of You.

Also featured will be a version of the 19-century spiritual Mary Don’t You Weep that plays during the closing credits of Spike Lee’s upcoming film BlacKkKlansman.

A deluxe edition of the 35-minute recording will include new liner notes by Prince’s then-engineer Don Batts along with never-before-seen images. The album is due out September 21. — AFP-Relaxnews