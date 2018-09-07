Logic shares new track ‘Everybody Dies’ (VIDEO)

Logic (centre) performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards show on January 28, 2018, in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — Rapper Logic is back with a new track called Everybody Dies that comes ahead of his album Young Sinatra 4, due out later this month.

In Everybody Dies, the artist returns to the theme of death that was central to his hit 1-800-273-8255.

In this case, he shares a message of living life to the fullest as he looks at his successes and his place in life.

The track is expected to appear on Young Sinatra 4, whose pending arrival Logic announced late last month in a freestyle video. His Bobby Tarantino II mixtape dates back to March.

Young Sinatra 4 is headed out September 28. — AFP-Relaxnews