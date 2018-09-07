White House: US, China continuing talks to resolve trade dispute

Larry Kudlow gives remarks during a a press briefing with US President Donald Trump at the G-7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 ― Washington and Beijing continue to hold discussions to try to resolve the ongoing dispute over a China’s trade policies, the top White House economic adviser said today.

With financial markets and US businesses bracing for the possibility President Donald Trump could soon slap tariffs on another US$200 billion (RM830.2 billion) in Chinese goods, economic adviser Larry Kudlow said he was hopeful a solution might be found.

“We’re continuing the talks,” Kudlow said on CNBC, adding that China would find itself “more isolated” if it resisted opening its markets. ― AFP