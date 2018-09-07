MCA failed to check Umno, Azmin says

Azmin said MCA’s pledge to serve as a check and balance on the Pakatan Harapan government fell flat in light of their past conduct. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 ― MCA cannot serve as a check and balance on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government because it failed to do so during the previous administration when it was in power, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

In a rousing speech on the night before the Balakong by-election tomorrow, he told the 500-strong crowd that they needed to demonstrate to MCA their “lack of choice”’.

“We only have one candidate who can represent Balakong across the board, and that is Wong Siew Ki,” Azmin said to loud cheers and applause.

He said MCA’s pledge to serve as a check and balance on the Pakatan Harapan government fell flat in light of their past conduct.

“What do you want to check and balance? When you had the power and Umno was stealing money, you kept quiet.

“When Najib was stealing 1MDB money, you kept quiet. Where was your check and balance then?” Azmin said, referring to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He said it was now too late for MCA to play that role.

“The people in Selangor have been happy enough since 2008, first with Pakatan Rakyat and now PH.

“Our policies are fair and just to all without counting race and religion, compared to Umno who constantly harped on those sentiments while its partner MCA kept mum,” Azmin said.

He claimed that MCA’s abetment of Umno’s misdeeds resulted in Barisan Nasional (BN) nearly bankrupting the country.

“Enough is enough. Let us send MCA to the museum where they belong, and tell them to sit down and keep quiet.

“Continue to help PH develop Selangor and now the country, help us by supporting Wong Siew Ki,” Azmin said.