‘Datuk Seri’ discharged of assaulting Rela man

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 ― The Ampang Magistrate’s Court today granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal to a businessman claiming to have a “Datuk Seri” title on two charges of assaulting and obstructing a Rela member from carrying out his duty, last year.

Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali made the decision after deputy public prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim informed the court that one of the three victims in the case had withdrawn his police report against the businessman, Liow Soon Hee, 30.

Norhashimah said the victim, Melvin Cheong Mun Khai, 22, withdrew his report after accepting Liow’s apology.

As such, lawyer Datuk Rajpal Singh representing Liow applied to the court to grant a discharge not amounting to an acquittal to his client on all four charges involving the three victims on grounds that Melvin was the complainant in all the charges.

However, Norhashimah objected, saying that the police report was just a substantive condition for initiating investigations and that there were two other victims to be taken into consideration.

The magistrate then allowed the lawyer’s application to grant a discharge not amounting to an acquittal to Liow on the two charges involving Melvin, but ordered for the charge of assaulting the two other victims to proceed to full trial.

Liow was slapped with three charges of assaulting Melvin, Lee Weng Poh, 28, and Leong Jun Jie, 22, in the compound of Kou Ong Yah Temple, Jalan Merdeka, Kampung Baru Ampang, here at 6.30 am on Oct 27, 2017.

The charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code, provides for a maximum jail term on one year or fine of RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

He was also charged with obstructing Melvin from carrying out his duty on the same day, and at the same time and place.

For that, he was charged under Section 353 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of two years or fine, or both, if convicted.

Meanwhile, Rela Operations Division director Muhamad Razib Buhaini said Melvin made the decision to withdraw the police report on his own and did not involve the department or any other quarters. ― Bernama