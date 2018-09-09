Bliss Zero Waste Store: Saving the planet one less plastic container at a time

Loke Poh Lin started Bliss Zero Waste Store in July this year to promote the zero waste lifestyle. – Pictures by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Picture this scary thought... mountains of waste piling up in our landfills. Soon, if we don’t take steps, we will be overwhelmed with waste.

Based on a global solid waste management market analysis and forecast, the World Bank estimated that by 2025, we will have a whopping 2.2 billion tonnes of municipal waste!

This includes plastic which stays forever despite all that recycling. A possible solution could be just consciously preventing waste by leading a zero waste lifestyle.

Look out for the fat cat logo of Bliss Zero Waste Store to discover the place

The cosy Mingle Cafe is filled with antiques collected by the owners from all over Malaysia

“Since plastic was introduced in the late 1960s till now, no piece of plastic has ever disappeared. It’s just gotten smaller and smaller. And it enters oceans, water tables and it’s still there,” explained Loke Poh Lin who runs Bliss Zero Waste Store in Jalan Sultan, KL.

Opened in July this year, she hopes to create an awareness about zero waste lifestyle that can be adopted into our everyday living.

So what’s a zero waste lifestyle? According to Bea Johnson, recognised as the guru of zero waste, it boils down to five Rs: Refuse what you do not need; reduce what you do need; reuse by buying secondhand items or swapping the disposable items for reusable alternatives; recycle what you cannot refuse, reduce or reuse; and rot or compost the rest.

Loke adds that there’s also another R that represents repair. “This gives more life to things that we purchase rather than mindlessly throwing them away when they’re useless,” she explained.

In Malaysia, a map detailing where you can get items repaired is listed up by Zero Waste Malaysia, making it easier to track these people.

Loke’s personal push for a zero waste lifestyle started back in October last year. Forced to declutter her apartment during a renovation exercise, she accidentally discovered the existence of the Zero Waste Malaysia chat group.

You can purchase old fashioned biscuits from the store and it’ll be packed in a paper cone

The biscuits can also be ordered to snack on when you dine at the cafe

As she read more, she realised that recycling, which she was fervently practising before, just wasn’t the way to counter the problem. When she started to clear the drawers, she discovered a multitude of unused items, like stationery, board games and even dish towels.

It struck her. “Why do we need so many things? Why do we keep on buying so many things, it’s not necessary.” Also as a conscious effort on her part, she took care to ensure that the various items were given away to people who appreciated them via free markets.

This exercise even led to her making friends, hence that element of helping out others was a reward for making the effort.

The idea for a store promoting the zero waste philsophy started to form in the retiree’s mind. Even though the number of such shops are growing, ideally it needs to be spread out more around the Klang Valley and beyond.

A variety of handmade natural body and shampoo soap bars are available

Do away with cling wrap by using these beeswax coated wraps that can be reutilised multiple times

“For this to work. you need to find one in every neighbourhood,” explained Loke. You will realise that the concept is similar to a sundry shop where one pops in to grab their home and personal care products.

The difference lies in a conscious effort to ensure that one must bring their own reusable container to store these items.

Setting up the store took roughly six months for Loke. Looking for the suppliers wasn’t the problem as the other stores were open about sharing the information. The big hurdle was finding the right space at a low cost since the profit margins were razor thin.

Tourists love the handmade soaps that can be purchased for their own use or as presents

One day, out of the blue, Loke’s friends — Ng Sin Leong and Steven Yap — who run Mingle Hotel offered her a space within their cafe. With 10 days to organise, she officially opened up the store on July 11, an auspicious day picked from the Chinese almanac.

It started with one tall wooden shelf which she filled up with jugs and containers of home and personal care products. So far, it’s been an organic expansion. The table where the range of handmade soaps are placed doubles up as the hotel’s breakfast buffet area in the morning.

Loke believes in stocking up items that she believes in. Hence you won’t find alternative straws like metal or bamboo ones. “I don’t stock the straws as I don’t believe in them as you can sip. Every human being can just sip, why do you need a straw? Unless you’re in infirm or got sensitive gums,” she said.

Bring your own bottles to fill up with cleaning liquids and personal care items

Popular items include the handmade soaps, liquid shampoo and laundry powder. The soaps are usually picked up by the hotel guests who find it more convenient to use. You will also find beeswax wraps made by The Kain Projects in colourful batik and whimsical prints.

These are the perfect alternative to using clingwrap as the beeswax is food grade. More items will also be added later, as Loke plans to source from other producers to give variety to their products.

You’ll be surprised to discover that they also sell biscuits: a small selection of our childhood favourites like iced gems and goldfish. These act as conversation starters, explained Loke. “When they want to buy, you can ask them, ‘Did you bring a container with you?’ Then you can explain that they’re in a zero waste store,” she added. It’s all part of the campaign to raise awareness of the zero waste lifestyle.

It started with just one wooden shelf filled with these jars and containers

It’s early days yet but she hopes to create a difference within the neighbourhood. Since the Jalan Sultan area is populated with seven schools, she hopes to reach out to the mothers who come around to pick up their children.

Another target group is the neighbouring shops but you’ve got to change their habit of buying in bulk.

Building a habit to refuse plastic takes time. Let’s take it step by step. It does make a difference. “If you’re determined, you’ll find ways and means. It’s little adjustments and not meant to be huge sacrifices on your part,” explained Loke.

Bliss Zero Waste Store

55 Jalan Sultan (Inside Mingle Cafe), Kuala Lumpur

Tel: 011-11642900

Open: 11am to 6pm

Closed on Wednesday

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlissZW/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blisszwstore/