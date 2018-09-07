Anwar can choose Penang federal seats, says PKR deputy youth chief

Afif said Anwar has asked that the Penang PKR be ready to support him in a by-election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 7 ― Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can contest in any of the four PKR parliamentary seats in Penang, Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin said today.

The PKR Deputy Youth chief said the PKR president-elect should contest in a Penang parliamentary seat as Penang is Anwar's political base.

"Which seat, I am not at liberty to discuss. If you ask me, there are four parliamentary seats in Penang that he can contest in," he told reporters during a brief press conference today.

He said the party has yet to discuss the seat that Anwar will be contesting in to return to Parliament as an MP.

"There were no discussions yet on who will be giving up their seat to pave way for a by-election for Anwar to contest in," he said.

He said Anwar has asked that the Penang PKR be ready to support him in a by-election and he can choose to contest in Penang.

"We have to be ready to support him in a by-election anywhere he chooses, not only in Penang," he said.

He said a by-election is a necessity and due process to prepare Anwar to be the next Prime Minister.

"This has been done before. It is not only about serving the constituents but to prepare the leadership at the national level and the people want certainty and a smooth transition," he said.

It was reported that Anwar plans to return to Parliament as an MP by October, but he did not announce which seat he plans to contest in.

Anwar was formerly the Permatang Pauh MP, which he held between 1982 and 1999 until he was jailed, and then he held the seat between 2008 and 2015 until he was jailed again.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was the Permatang Pauh MP between 1999 and 2008 before she gave up the seat to Anwar in 2008.

When Anwar was jailed in 2015, she contested and won the seat and was the MP until the May 9 election this year.

Currently, Anwar's daughter, Nurul Izzah, is the Permatang Pauh MP.

The three other PKR parliamentary seats in Penang are Nibong Tebal, held by Datuk Mansor Othman, Bayan Baru held by deputy minister Sim Tze Tzin and Balik Pulau held by deputy minister Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik.