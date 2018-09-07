Bursa closes higher despite trade uncertainties

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 475 to 334, with 432 counters unchanged, 643 untraded and 36 suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 ― Bursa Malaysia ended marginally higher on Friday despite the bearish tone for a better part of the day and the market suffering jitters over US President Donald Trump’s trade deficit war, coupled with uncertainties in the emerging economies, a dealer said.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 0.60 of-a-point to end at 1,799.17, after fluctuating between 1,795.29 and 1,802.12 throughout the day.

The index opened 2.71 points higher at 1,801.28 from closing at 1,798.57 on Thursday.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd Chief Economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said for the past three days, net sales by foreign institutions on Bursa Malaysia was seen.

“This was very much in tandem with the risk aversion attitude which resulted in weaker emerging market currencies, including the ringgit.

“At the moment, markets are awaiting the next move by the Trump administration of a possible imposition of tariffs on US$200 billion of imports from China, as the public-comment period ended yesterday,” he told Bernama.

He also noted concerns of a possible contagion effect from events in Argentina, Turkey and South Africa, on the local bourse.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 475 to 334, with 432 counters unchanged, 643 untraded and 36 suspended.

Volume fell to 1.73 billion units worth RM1.64 billion from Thursday’s 1.98 billion units worth RM1.9 billion.

Of heavyweights, Maybank and PChem were one sen higher at RM9.89 and RM9.43 respectively, PBBank added two sen to RM25.0, Tenaga improved four sen to RM15.80 and CIMB was flat at RM5.92.

Gainers were led by Aji, adding 82 sen to RM21.82, Carlsberg which rose 30 sen to RM19.80, Edgenta perking 21 sen to RM2.70 and Nestle advancing 20 sen to RM146.80.

Among actives, MyEG declined two sen to RM1.63, PWorth and Tiger lost half-a-sen to 4.5 sen and seven sen respectively, while SapNRG and BornOil were both flat at 33.5 sen and 5.5 sen.

Bursa Malaysia will be closed on Monday and on Tuesday. Monday is a public holiday in lieu of the King’s birthday on Sunday and Tuesday is also a holiday for Awal Muharam, the Islamic New Year.

The FBM Emas Index was 1.80 points better at 12,562.43, the FBMT 100 Index rose 6.93 points to 12,381.56, the FBM 70 added 19.13 points to 14,936.82 and the FBM Ace Index went up 5.02 points to 5,146.72.But, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 5.38 points to 12,683.53.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index improved 19.36 points to 17,796.11, the Plantation Index fell 15.44 points to 7,504.83 and the Industrial Index shed 4.57 points to 3,221.55.

Main Market volume declined to 1.13 billion shares worth RM1.50 billion from 1.14 billion shares worth RM1.71 billion.

Warrant turnover shrank to 378.42 million units worth RM101.66 million from Thursday’s 545.81 million units worth RM146.17 million.

Volume on the ACE Market fell to 219.37 million shares worth RM36.12 million from 292.99 million shares worth RM44.36 million.

Consumer products accounted for 59.30 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (427.1 million), construction (64.5 million), trade and services (392.97 million), technology (56.69 million), infrastructure (5.78 million), SPAC (56,000), finance (32.72 million), hotels (864,200), properties (80.32 million), plantations (12.11 million), mining (96,600), REITs (3.32 million) and closed/fund (16,100). ― Bernama