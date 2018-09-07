Khalid Samad settles defamation suit against NSTP

Khalid filed the suit on Feb 3, 2017, claiming that BH had on May 27, 2016 published an article on Act 355 that was defamatory. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 ― The defamation suit filed by Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad against The New Straits Times Press (M) Bhd and three others over the proposed amendment to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355) has been resolved at the High Court here today.

Lawyer Muhammad Faiz Fadzil, representing Khalid, said among the terms of the settlement were all the defendants were required to pay RM60,000 in damages to the plaintiff (Khalid) within 30 days beginning today.

All the defendants also agreed to interview Khalid on the issue, he said when met by reporters here.

Muhammad Faiz said the settlement was recorded by Judicial Commissioner Datuk Aliza Sulaiman in chambers in the presence of lawyer Datuk M. Reza Hassan who represented former Berita Harian (BH) Group editor-in-chief Datuk Mahfar Ali, two BH reporters, Hazwan Faisal Mohamad and Rohaniza Idris, and NSTP

The Shah Alam MP, filed the suit on Feb 3, 2017, claiming that BH had on May 27, 2016 published an article on Act 355 that was defamatory.

Khalid said the article implied that he was a leader who was against the implementation of Islamic law and a leader who followed orders from a non-Muslim political leader. ― Bernama