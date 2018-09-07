Immersive 'Star Wars' VR experience is coming to Resorts World Genting (VIDEO)

‘Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire’ is The VOID’s first venture outside of the US and the UK. — Picture via Instagram/The VOID

PETALING JAYA, Sept 7 ― You don’t have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to get a taste of life in the Star Wars universe.

Fans of the popular film franchise will be able to be a part of an exciting experience later this year at Resorts World Genting when Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire opens its doors, the Malaysian entertainment resort in Pahang announced today.

Created by Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment division ILMxLAB and virtual reality lab pioneers The Void, the location-based VR experience takes guests on a journey through the Star Wars universe on an interactive stage that includes feeling the impact of blaster bolts to smelling the smoke in the surrounding environment.

This collaboration marks The VOID’s first venture outside of the US and the UK and its first time in Asia.

“At ILMxLAB, our goal is for people to ‘Step Inside Our Stories’ and now Malaysian and Asian audiences will have the opportunity to do just that as they experience the excitement and adventure of Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire,” said ILMxLAB executive in charge Vicki Dobbs Beck.

The mission also involves a trip to the molten planet Mustafar to infiltrate an Imperial Base (all under the orders of the Rebellion, of course) where you will meet iconic Star Wars characters.

“We are proud to be partnering with The VOID to deliver world-class content and cutting-edge technology providing our visitors with an exciting experience that will be the first of its kind in Asia,” said Brian Machamer, senior vice president of Theme Park at Resorts World Genting.

The VOID chairman Craig Watson said in Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, “you can hear, feel, touch and even smell bringing them closer to the story, characters and places”, allowing guests to step into completely new and alternate realities.

The location-based VR experience is expected to be one of the key attractions at Resorts World Genting, which attracted almost 25 million visitors last year.