Malaysian athletes to wear own tracksuits for Asian Para Games? Untrue, council says

PCM’s President SM Nasarudin Nasimuddin, who is also the joint executive chairman of the Naza Group, said they had secured TuneTalk, Bata Malaysia and Naza Corporation Holdings as sponsors of the event. — Picture courtesy of Naza

KUALA LUMPUR, September 7 — The Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) today denied a media report claiming that the Malaysian delegation to the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta in October were told to wear their own tracksuits to the event due to financial constraints.

Some 225 people will be part of the Malaysian contingent to the Asian Para Games, with 120 of them para-athletes.

In a statement, PCM’s President SM Nasarudin Nasimuddin, who is also the joint executive chairman of the Naza Group, said they had secured TuneTalk, Bata Malaysia and Naza Corporation Holdings as sponsors of the event.

“In standard practices, the attire is often distributed to the contingent a few days prior to departure for the Games.

“The source of the report has therefore misunderstood the preparatory process of getting sponsors for the national attire and in particular, the timeframe leading up to the Games,” said Nasarudin.

He further added that PCM as a responsible NGO has been strategising to be financially independent and is continually seeking corporate sponsors to be the financial anchors.

“PCM would be initiating a crowd funding soon to support all PCM activities to advance the objectives of the Paralympic Movement in Malaysia,” he added.