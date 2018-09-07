Maszlee cries over state of dilapidated schools in Sarawak

Maszlee speaks to reporters after paying a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 7 ― The Education Ministry hopes to complete repairing dilapidated schools in Sarawak over the next two years, Minister Maszlee Malik said today.

He said many of these schools have already been upgraded this year.

“The ministry has set aside RM2.7 billion under the 11th Malaysia Plan for fixing schools and building new ones, until 2020,” he told reporters after paying a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg here.

He said he wanted dilapidated schools and teachers’ quarters in Sarawak to be repaired as soon as possible as the conditions of such schools could affect the morale of both the students and teachers.

“Yesterday, I had a chance to see for myself the conditions of four dilapidated schools in Simunjan and Sadong Jaya in Samarahan.

“I cried when I saw the conditions of these schools.

“In line with the policy of the Education Ministry to deal with dilapidated schools in Sarawak, especially the critical ones, we will find ways to solve the problems over the next two years,” he said.

The state education department had last year identified 1,020 out of 1,454 schools in Sarawak as dilapidated. Most of these are in rural areas.

Out of 1,020 dilapidated schools, 415 of them were in critical condition.

The previous federal government under the Barisan Nasional had announced a sum of RM500 million for this year and another RM500 million for next year as special allocations for upgrading and repairing dilapidated schools in Sarawak.