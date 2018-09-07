Check out Marks & Spencer’s new AW18 Modest Collection

The Marks & Spencer AW18 Modest Collection offers exciting and eye-catching statement pieces. — Picture courtesy of Marks & Spencer

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Marks & Spencer are back with a new Autumn/Winter 2018 range for their Modest Collection that includes wardrobe essentials mixed with exciting and eye-catching statement pieces.

The curated designs within the AW18 Modest Collection has been inspired by customer feedback for longer hemlines, high neck tops, dresses and long-line tunics offering a clean silhouette with detailed finishes on ankles and sleeves.

The 37-piece collection is the biggest to date and statement pieces include a contemporary take on the shirt dress in rich magenta and emerald green as well as tunics with feminine floral prints.

For a chic and versatile look, high neck dresses have been given the addition of a metallic neckline and metallic sports stripe panel detailing. The everyday kaftan has also been elevated for the season with signature prints and sleeve detailing to add impact to a simple silhouette.

“We’ve seen a fantastic response from customers to our first two modest wear collections and continue to develop the collection to meet our customer’s needs, says M&S head of buying for international womenswear Niki Haylett.

High neck dresses have been given the addition of a metallic neckline for a chic look with subtle sports detailing. — Picture courtesy of Marks & Spencer

“We’re excited about the AW18 Collections which offers key on-trend pieces in seasonal tones — she’s able to choose from every wardrobe must-haves that can be layered with statement stylish maxi dresses and kaftans.

“We’ve worked obsessively on the collection to perfect attention to detail with key prints for AW18 whether it’s feminine polka dots and floral prints through to pops of metallic and sport inspired stripe finishes,” she added.

Essentials in the collection are enriched with a Cool Comfort finish to regulate body temperature throughout the day and the range will be available this month onwards.

Do note that the full Modest Collection will only be available at the Suria KLCC and One Utama stores. Other stores will only carry part of the collection. For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/marksandspencermalaysia.