Competition Commission probing tyre, beverage companies for anti-competitive behaviour

MyCC conducted a ground inspection against a beverage manufacturer following its action of issuing a price revision notice to supermarkets and hypermarkets in the country. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 ― The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) has initiated investigations on tyres and beverage companies in Malaysia for possible anti-competitive behaviours following the direction of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry to determine whether these actions raised concerns under the relevant laws.

MyCC and the enforcement division of the ministry inspected several tyres companies and conducted a separate ground inspection against a beverage manufacturer following its action of issuing a price revision notice to supermarkets and hypermarkets in Malaysia, said a statement from the commisison.

The investigation was conducted by the MyCC under Section 4 of the Competition Act 2010 while the investigation by the enforcement division was done under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“Notices have been issued to the parties to produce certain data and documents within a deadline set by both authorities in order to assist further investigations,” it added.

MyCC Investigation and Enforcement Division Director Iskandar Ismail said they would not hesitate to take stern action against enterprises found to have flouted the law. ― Bernama