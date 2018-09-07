Did Najib give you RM9.5m? Ramkarpal asks Shafee

DAP’s Ramkarpal Singh (pic) says Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah must clarify whether he received RM9.5 million from Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah must clarify whether he received RM9.5 million from Datuk Seri Najib Razak, DAP’s Ramkarpal Singh has said.

Ramkarpal said that Shafee, who was lead prosecutor for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's second sodomy case cannot remain silent on such a serious allegation, and must categorically deny it if it is untrue.

“His failure to do so will only attract an irresistible inference that his position as prosecutor in the appeals was indeed compromised,” the Bukit Gelugor MP said in a statement.

He was referring to the recent claim made by an officer from the Attorney General’s Chambers yesterday, which confirmed Shafee received RM9.5 million from Najib based on information obtained by the government on June 26.

The officer claimed Najib issued two cheques on September 11, 2013 and February 14, 2014 for RM4.3 million and RM5.2 million respectively, and that Shafee received the money into his bank account on September 13, 2013 and February 17, 2014.

“Shafee is on record as describing as 'nonsense' the allegation that he was paid by Najib, which indicates that he himself is well aware of its seriousness.

“This new evidence by the AGC directly contradicts his stand and strikes at the very core of the prosecution. If the prosecutor had an interest in their outcomes then surely it cannot be said to be free from bias and suspicion,” Ramkarpal said.