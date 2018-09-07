Kit Siang: Umno-PAS-MCA ‘unholy alliance’ unable to serve as effective Opposition

Lim says it is clear that Umno and PAS are making use of MCA to ‘borrow a corpse to resurrect the soul’ to build the new ‘unholy alliance’ to plot the downfall of the Pakatan Harapan government. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 ― DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang called the Umno, PAS and MCA team up in the Seri Setia and Balakong by-elections an “unholy alliance” that could not provide proper check and balance as an Opposition even if they won the seats.

He said this was apparent because neither of the three parties had condemned or repudiated the abuse of power in the previous government, in particular the international 1MDB corruption and money-laundering scandal which had given Malaysia “infamy, ignominy and iniquity of a global kleptocracy.”

“How then can they reform to become a constructive and honest Opposition, to transform their “unholy alliance” into a “holy alliance”, and to provide the necessary check-and-balance for democracy to thrive in Malaysia, when they still represent the corruption, abuses of power and injustices of the Najib era?,” said Lim, referring to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said it was clear that Umno and PAS were making use of MCA to “borrow a corpse to resurrect the soul” to build the new “unholy alliance” to plot the downfall of the Pakatan Harapan government before GE15 in 2023.

Zahid, who has been campaigning for the PAS candidate in the Seri Setia by-election and the MCA candidate in Balakong, had appealed for a “moral victory” in the Balakong by-election, whether the MCA candidate wins or loses.

“This has given Balakong and Seri Setia by-elections tomorrow a national importance over and above their local objective to elect the State Assembly representative for the area ― whether the voters of Balakong and Seri Setia want to give the MCA/Umno/PAS a ‘moral victory’ in their unholy alliance in-the-making,” said Lim in a statement here today.

“If the MCA candidate in Balakong and the PAS candidate in Seri Setia lose their deposits in the by-elections tomorrow, it will be the first and historic verdict that the people of Malaysia do not want an unprincipled, opportunistic and irresponsible MCA/Umno/PAS unholy alliance to muddy the waters in the difficult task of building a new Malaysia, free from the corruption, abuses of power and injustices of the Najib regime which was toppled peacefully and democratically in the 14th general election.

The two by-elections are scheduled for tomorrow with an expected 70 per cent voter turnout.